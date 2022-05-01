Police appeal after silver Ford stolen from Slough home

Police are appealing for witnesses after a silver Ford Kuga was stolen from a home in Slough.

At around 5.30am on Friday, April 29, the offenders attended an address in Hetherington Close and extracted keys of a car that were inside the property.

They then stole the silver Ford Kuga, with the partial registration of VK18. The description of the offenders is unknown at this time.

Staff Investigator Daniel Fallis, based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“We’d also like to speak to anyone in the local area who has seen the vehicle being driven around or anyone who may know where the vehicle currently is.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220183522.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”