Five jailed for 37 years after rape and abduction of a girl

Five people, including a man from Slough, have been jailed for a total of more than 37 years in connection to the rape, sexual assault and abduction of a girl.

A 59-year-old man from Slough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to 24 years in prison at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, April 28.

A 39-year-old woman from London, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison.

In November 2020, the victim, then a teenager, reported an assault by the man from Slough and the woman from London, later disclosing that the man had raped her over a period of years.

In February last year, the offenders kidnapped the victim from foster care in Crowthorne.

She was later found safe in Sheffield following a significant police investigation.

A jury found the man from Slough guilty of five counts of rape and one count each of rape of a girl under 13, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and conspiracy to kidnap at the same court on February 17 following a six-week trial.

The jury found the woman from London guilty of one count each of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping.

The jury found both not guilty of one count of holding a person in slavery or servitude.

In addition, four people were found guilty by the jury of one count of conspiracy to kidnap:

Nutel-Virgil Papadache, 41, of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, was sentenced to four years in prison

Marius Bucur, 19, of no fixed abode, was also sentenced to two years and six months in prison

Alexandru Olteanu, 20, of Austen Close, London, was sentenced to six months in prison

Aurelia Stan, 38, of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, was also found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap and is due to be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on May 25

Alina Dogaru, 27, and Alexandru Monu, 24, both of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, were both found not guilty of one count of conspiracy to kidnap

All eight defendants were charged on March 3 last year.

Detective Inspector Stuart May, of the East Berkshire Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to praise the bravery demonstrated by the victim in providing evidence in court and reporting it to police in the first place.

“The sentences passed recognises the seriousness of the abuse she suffered, and the danger posed to her by those involved.

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all the officers involved in this investigation which secured convictions for offences of the utmost seriousness, whilst providing some justice for the victim.

“The response of those involved undoubtedly prevented the victim from suffering further serious harm.

“The collaborative effort of our teams across Thames Valley Police was instrumental in securing the charges against the suspects who were being held in custody within other police forces.

“This challenging investigation took nearly a year to conclude and represented a significant demand on the unit.

“I am grateful to the whole team who worked tirelessly to manage business as usual, so my thanks go to them.”

