Langley College launches new electric vehicle training centre

Langley College has joined the green energy revolution by launching a new electric and hybrid vehicle training centre this week.

The £80,000 investment in the centre has been funded by the Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) through the Government’s Local Growth Fund and will become a hub for green vehicle training.

The centre was officially opened this week by Alison Webster, chief executive of the Berkshire LEP, and follows on from the opening of a similar centre at the Berkshire College of Agriculture in Burchetts Green in January.

Ms Webster was joined by CEO and group principal of Windsor Forest Colleges Group, Gillian May, as well as Paul Britton, CEO of the Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The College will deliver three new qualifications in the centre, all accredited by the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Ms May said that the new centre is the start of the development of a green curriculum at the college in Station Road.

“We know the motor vehicle industry is changing rapidly, and this training centre, which is one of just a handful in the south-east, will make Langley the go-to centre for upskilling employees in the trade and will ensure our students are ahead of the curve," she said.

“This is just the start of our green technology agenda, we have ambitious plans to develop our curriculum, ensuring our students, whether school leavers or adults, will have the necessary skills and understanding of green technologies for the future.”

Katharine Horler, chairman of the skills advisory panel from Berkshire LEP, added: “As we progress towards the Government’s deadline, which will end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK by 2030, we must equip current mechanics and those newly training in the industry with the skills needed to maintain decarbonised cars and vans.

"These skills are in demand, and Langley College will be a keynote centre for the industry.”

She said: “We recognise the need to support the provision of training to help people acquire the skills to work in a future green career.

"We are delighted to be able to support the college in training the next generation of auto technicians in Berkshire.”

For more information about automotive engineering courses at Langley College, visit www.windsor-forest.ac.uk or visit the Langley College Open Day on Tuesday, May 24 from 4.30pm-7pm.