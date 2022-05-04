SITE INDEX

    Car written off in Slough blaze

    Shed fire spreads to neighbour's garden in Marlow

    Fire crews were on hand to extinguish an extensive car fire which took place in Slough earlier today (Wednesday).

    The Ford car was written off by the blaze at about 4.30pm in Twinches Lane, with one crew from Slough fire station attending for about 20 minutes. 

    The vehicle had caught fire whilst exiting the a nearby shopping centre car park. Having noticed something was wrong, the single occupant of the car exited and phoned the emergency services.

    The vehicle suffered serious smoke and fire damage, fire crews said, before being recovered from the scene. 

