Slough man jailed for burglaries on new build homes

A man from Slough has been jailed for more than five years for stealing gas boilers and ovens from new-build homes across four counties.

Between April 23 and June 26, 2021, Pavel Levinte, 36, of Shackleton Road, conspired to commit burglary at new build houses in Aylesbury, Weston Turville, Bicester, Buckingham and properties in Hampshire and Sussex.

Levinte entered finished, unoccupied houses to disconnect and steal gas boilers and ovens.

He was arrested on June 30 last year and charged two days later.

On Friday, April 29, Levinte was sentenced to five years and nine months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to nine counts of conspiracy to burgle in a hearing at the same court on January 12.

Investigating officer PC Jake Farrell, of the Priority Crime team based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Levinte targeted 89 properties on building sites that were uninhabited and took valuable fittings over the course of nine evenings.

“Residential burglary is an invasive crime which Thames Valley Police is always committed to investigating and bringing offenders to justice.

“Levinte will now have to serve a prison sentence as a result of his actions, and I hope he uses this time to reflect on his offending behaviour.”