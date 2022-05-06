SITE INDEX

    • Local elections 2022: Live updates as Slough goes to the polls

    SLOUGH 131895-9

    Good morning,

    We'll be bringing you live updates from the count for the 2022 local elections in Slough. 

    A total of 14 seats are up for grabs on Slough Borough Council. The Labour-run local authority has faced an extremely difficult year which has seen the council plunged into a financial crisis

    Thursday's vote gave residents a chance to give their verdict on the council's elected representatives.

    1.02pm: Result - Langley St Mary's (Labour HOLD)

    Christine Bamigbola (Conservative) - 902

    Julian Edmonds (Green Party) - 224

    Jibril Hassan (Independent) - 147

    Harjinder Minhas (Labour) - 1,007

    1pm: Result - Britwell and Northborough (Labour HOLD)

    Rob Anderson (Labour) - 1,128

    Teresa Fletcher (Conservative) - 419

    12.57pm: Result - Upton (Labour HOLD)

    Balvinder Bains (Labour) - 1,210

    Josephine Hanney (Liberal Democrats) - 335

    Neel Rana (Conservative) - 714

    12.55pm: Result - Chalvey (Labour HOLD)

    Shaida Akbar (Labour) - 1,209

    Sridhar Bachu (Green Party) - 210

    Ivon Sampson (Conservative) - 212

    12.54pm: Result - Cippenham Green (Labour HOLD)

    Roger Davis (Labour) - 1,022

    Mherunisa Hussain (Conservative) - 593

    Nick Smith (Heritage Party) - 138

    12.45pm: Result - Wexham Lea (Labour HOLD)

    Mubashir Ahmed (Conservative) - 968

    Haqeeq Dar (Labour) - 1,023

    12.41pm: Result - Cippenham Meadows (Labour HOLD)

    Michelle Little (Conservative) - 401

    Dilbagh Parmar (Labour) - 1,036

    Matthew Taylor (Liberal Democrats) - 441

    12.33pm: Result - Baylis and Stoke (Labour HOLD)

    Osa-Samson Isere (Conservative) - 240

    Fiza Matloob (Laboour) - 1,912

    12.32pm: Result - Haymill and Lynch Hill (Conservative HOLD)

    Catharine Parkes (Liberal Democrats) - 308

    Anna Wright (Conservatives) - 872

    Mohammed Zarait (Labour) - 686

    12.30pm: Result - Langley Kedermister (Labour HOLD)

    Preston Brooker (Labour) - 850

    Sharon O'Reilly (Conservatives) - 695

    Dawinderpal Sahota (Independent) - 295

    Tammer Salem (Green Party) - 91

    12.24pm: Result - Elliman (Labour HOLD)

    Amjad Abbasi (Liberal Democrats) 502

    Mushtaq Malik (Labour) - 830

    Gurnail Ruprah (Conservative) - 315

    12.11pm: Announcements rolling in thick and fast here at Slough Council's HQ...

    12.07pm: Result: Central (Labour HOLD)

    Safdar Ali (LAB) - 1,151

    Tom King (Independent) - 387

    Gurcharan Manku (CON) - 368

    12.02pm: Result: Farnham (Labour HOLD)

    Dr Aman Grewal (CON) - 529

    Muhammad Sabah (LAB) - 1,168

    11.50am: Newly elected Tory councillor for Colnbrook with Poyle Puja Bedi: "Voters have realised we need to break the mould, there is a need for change."

    11.41am: The first result is in and it's a GAIN for the Conservatives.

    Result: Colnbrook with Poyle (CON GAIN)

    Puja Bedi (CON) - 661 

    Avtar Cheema (LAB) - 619

    11.33am: Council leader James Swindlehurst admits its been a tough year for the Labour-run local authority but is still hopeful of winning at least 10 seats in today's count.

    10:53am: Cabinet member for finance, Cllr Rob Anderson (Labour) says that while there could be ‘some tight calls’ in some seats, he was ‘fairly confident’ there would not be a great deal of change in the make-up of Slough Council, despite a tough financial year for the authority.

    He added that this year's turn-out is 'fairly low'. This is standard across the country, Cllr Anderson said. 

    10.35am: Slough Conservatives leader Dexter Smith says Labour have been the 'architects of the disaster that is facing Slough'. Councillor Smith has given his verdict on what would mark a successful day for the opposition group...

    10.07am: Counting is underway here at Observatory House and reporters Kieran Bell and David Lee are on the pristine white fifth floor waiting for the electoral action.

    Slough

