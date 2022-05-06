Local elections 2022: Live updates as Slough goes to the polls

Good morning,

We'll be bringing you live updates from the count for the 2022 local elections in Slough.

A total of 14 seats are up for grabs on Slough Borough Council. The Labour-run local authority has faced an extremely difficult year which has seen the council plunged into a financial crisis.

Thursday's vote gave residents a chance to give their verdict on the council's elected representatives.

1.02pm: Result - Langley St Mary's (Labour HOLD)

Christine Bamigbola (Conservative) - 902

Julian Edmonds (Green Party) - 224

Jibril Hassan (Independent) - 147

Harjinder Minhas (Labour) - 1,007

1pm: Result - Britwell and Northborough (Labour HOLD)

Rob Anderson (Labour) - 1,128

Teresa Fletcher (Conservative) - 419

12.57pm: Result - Upton (Labour HOLD)

Balvinder Bains (Labour) - 1,210

Josephine Hanney (Liberal Democrats) - 335

Neel Rana (Conservative) - 714

12.55pm: Result - Chalvey (Labour HOLD)

Shaida Akbar (Labour) - 1,209

Sridhar Bachu (Green Party) - 210

Ivon Sampson (Conservative) - 212

12.54pm: Result - Cippenham Green (Labour HOLD)

Roger Davis (Labour) - 1,022

Mherunisa Hussain (Conservative) - 593

Nick Smith (Heritage Party) - 138

12.45pm: Result - Wexham Lea (Labour HOLD)

Mubashir Ahmed (Conservative) - 968

Haqeeq Dar (Labour) - 1,023

12.41pm: Result - Cippenham Meadows (Labour HOLD)

Michelle Little (Conservative) - 401

Dilbagh Parmar (Labour) - 1,036

Matthew Taylor (Liberal Democrats) - 441

12.33pm: Result - Baylis and Stoke (Labour HOLD)

Osa-Samson Isere (Conservative) - 240

Fiza Matloob (Laboour) - 1,912

12.32pm: Result - Haymill and Lynch Hill (Conservative HOLD)

Catharine Parkes (Liberal Democrats) - 308

Anna Wright (Conservatives) - 872

Mohammed Zarait (Labour) - 686

12.30pm: Result - Langley Kedermister (Labour HOLD)

Preston Brooker (Labour) - 850

Sharon O'Reilly (Conservatives) - 695

Dawinderpal Sahota (Independent) - 295

Tammer Salem (Green Party) - 91

12.24pm: Result - Elliman (Labour HOLD)

Amjad Abbasi (Liberal Democrats) 502

Mushtaq Malik (Labour) - 830

Gurnail Ruprah (Conservative) - 315

12.11pm: Announcements rolling in thick and fast here at Slough Council's HQ...

You wait around for the announcement of results and two come along like Slough buses. Resounding wins for Labour in Farnham and Central wards. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) May 6, 2022

12.07pm: Result: Central (Labour HOLD)

Safdar Ali (LAB) - 1,151

Tom King (Independent) - 387

Gurcharan Manku (CON) - 368

12.02pm: Result: Farnham (Labour HOLD)

Dr Aman Grewal (CON) - 529

Muhammad Sabah (LAB) - 1,168

11.50am: Newly elected Tory councillor for Colnbrook with Poyle Puja Bedi: "Voters have realised we need to break the mould, there is a need for change."

11.41am: The first result is in and it's a GAIN for the Conservatives.

Result: Colnbrook with Poyle (CON GAIN)

Puja Bedi (CON) - 661

Avtar Cheema (LAB) - 619

11.33am: Council leader James Swindlehurst admits its been a tough year for the Labour-run local authority but is still hopeful of winning at least 10 seats in today's count.

Council leader @SloughCouncil James Swindlehurst gives his verdict on a tough year for the Labour-run council and the impact the financial crisis could have on this years vote #LocalElections2022 pic.twitter.com/LxghpF9UBj — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) May 6, 2022

10:53am: Cabinet member for finance, Cllr Rob Anderson (Labour) says that while there could be ‘some tight calls’ in some seats, he was ‘fairly confident’ there would not be a great deal of change in the make-up of Slough Council, despite a tough financial year for the authority.

He added that this year's turn-out is 'fairly low'. This is standard across the country, Cllr Anderson said.

Cabinet member for finance, Cllr Rob Anderson (Labour) says that while there ‘may be one or two seats where there is some tight calls’, he was ‘fairly confident’ there would not be much change in @SloughCouncil despite a calamitous financial year for the authority. pic.twitter.com/sJERqvRnNu — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) May 6, 2022

10.35am: Slough Conservatives leader Dexter Smith says Labour have been the 'architects of the disaster that is facing Slough'. Councillor Smith has given his verdict on what would mark a successful day for the opposition group...

Tory leader Dexter Smith: “36 of the last 40 years have been under Labour control. They are the architects of the disaster that is now facing Slough.” pic.twitter.com/GQXPuiqxKW — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) May 6, 2022

10.07am: Counting is underway here at Observatory House and reporters Kieran Bell and David Lee are on the pristine white fifth floor waiting for the electoral action.