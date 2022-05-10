Teenager has ring stolen in robbery at Slough McDonald's

A teenager suffered bruising and had his ring stolen outside a Slough McDonald's at the weekend.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses to come forward in relation to the robbery, which happened in Buckingham Avenue at about 10pm on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his teens, was with a friend. He got out of his friend’s car and was approached by three men who had gotten out of a white car.

The three men then assaulted the victim and took a ring he was wearing. The teenager sustained bruising and swelling to his finger and eye.

The first offender is described as a white man, around 5ft 8ins tall and skinny. He was wearing a black jacket, grey jogging bottoms and had metal framed glasses.

The second offender is described as a white man, around 5ft 6ins tall and skinny.

While the third offender is described as a black man, of a large build, with hair in cornrows.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lewis Jefferson, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“I’d also ask any motorists who were in the local area around the time this happened to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or via the website, quoting reference 43220199213.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”