Three hospitalised after car crash in Tuns Lane

A car crash between two drivers in Slough led to three people being taken to hospital this afternoon (Wednesday, May 11).

Two cars collided in Tuns Lane at 2pm, injuring all three people inside - both drivers and one passenger.

One of the drivers managed to escape the car, while the other two needed to be extricated by firefighters from Slough Fire Station.

Three fire engines and an ambulance attended the scene and closed the road coming off the M4 into Slough for one hour.

The Slough crews spent an hour removing the roof of the heavily damaged car to free the two people inside.

Both were then taken to hospital, along with the other driver.