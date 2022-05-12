Police appeal to help trace missing man with links to Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing man with links to Slough.

Jamie Shrimpton, aged 47, was last seen in his hometown of Newbury at around 8pm on Monday (May 10).

He is of average build, bald, and around 5ft 8ins tall. Jamie is thought to be using a black Seat Leon.

Inspector Andy Hunt, based at Newbury police station, said: “We are very concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are appealing for the help of the public in finding him.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Jamie or anyone with any information about his whereabouts to please get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43220204143.”