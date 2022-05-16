Lorry driver caught on phone and smoking while driving in Slough

The driver of a 44-tonne lorry was caught with both hands on his phone while smoking behind the wheel in Slough.

Officers from Thames Valley Police pulled the HGV driver over in Farnham Road on Saturday after spotting him breaking mobile phone driving laws.

This 44-tonne HGV driver was stopped on Saturday by our officers on Farnham Road, Slough, having been seen using a mobile phone with BOTH of his hands while smoking.



ANY use of a handheld phone when driving is prohibited, not just calls and text #FatalFour #ItsNotWorthTheRisk pic.twitter.com/e67Crk0HS6 — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) May 16, 2022

It is illegal to hold and use a phone, tablet or any device that can send or receive data while driving.

This includes texting, making calls, taking photos or browsing the internet.

Those caught can face a £200 fine and six penalty points on their driving licence.