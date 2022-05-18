Police release image after boy seriously injured during pursuit

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after police officers were involved in a collision during a pursuit in Cippenham.

At around 2pm on Sunday, police were pursuing a white Kia Sportage which travelled from Burnham Lane through a no entry sign.

After the driver went the wrong way under the railway bridge, officers following the vehicle collided with a grey Volvo in Station Road.

The crash with the grey Volvo resulted in a young boy suffering serious injuries and a man in his 50s suffering minor injuries.

As a result of the incident, a mandatory referral has been made by Thames Valley Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Investigating officer, PC Richard Goreham, based at Taplow police station, said: “I am releasing this image of a man as I believe he may have information about this incident that could help with this investigation.

“I ask anyone who recognises this man, or if you are pictured, to please get in touch with police.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220210389.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”