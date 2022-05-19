SITE INDEX

    • Trespassers on tracks halt services between Slough and London Paddington

    All lines blocked after person hit by train between Slough and Maidenhead

    All railway lines are currently blocked between Slough and London Paddington due to trespassers on the tracks. 

    Great Western Railway has announced that travel disruption between the two stations is expected until at least 7pm. 

    Services between the two stations could be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes, GWR added.

