Trespassers on tracks halt services between Slough and London Paddington

06:18PM, Thursday 19 May 2022
All railway lines are currently blocked between Slough and London Paddington due to trespassers on the tracks.
Great Western Railway has announced that travel disruption between the two stations is expected until at least 7pm.
Services between the two stations could be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes, GWR added.
⚠️Disruption update - 19 May⚠️— Great Western Railway (@GWRHelp) May 19, 2022
Trespassers on the railway between Slough and London Paddington means all lines are blocked.
Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed by 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 19:00.https://t.co/kSQp5pU9oW
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of an 18-year-old man in Slough on Thursday evening (May 5).
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder and the victim identified following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Langley.
Burnham Park Academy and a scenic spot near Windsor and Eton Bridge are among the locations to feature in a new romantic drama on Netflix.