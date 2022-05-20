Police release images after man suffers double broken jaw in Slough assault

Police have released images of two men they would like to speak to after an assault in Slough which left a man with a double broken jaw and a bleed on the brain.

The incident took place at around 4.30pm on March 13, when the victim, a man in his thirties, was walking along Farnham Road.

When he saw a group of unknown men chasing another man down the street, the victim became concerned for the man being chased so he tried to help him.

As a result, a member of the group punched the victim to the face, causing him to fall to the floor unconscious.

He was taken to Wexham Park Hospital before being transferred to Northwick Hospital in Harrow, London, where he underwent surgery – he has since been discharged.

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, both from Slough, and a 17-year-old boy from Ilford, London, were all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder on March 31. They were all released under investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Zoe Batten, based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in these images to please get in touch as I believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

“Furthermore, if you witnessed the assault or have any other information relating to it, please come forward.

“You can do so by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220110687.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”