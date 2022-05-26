Slough to receive Government funding for active travel

Slough is set to benefit from more than £20million of Government funding as part of a project for new walking and cycling schemes across the South East.

The Government’s new executive agency, Active Travel England, led by Olympic gold medallist Chris Boardman, will oversee the delivery of 134 first-rate schemes, backed by £161 million, which include new footways, cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings across 46 local authorities outside London.

Active Travel England was launched by the Government earlier this year in a bid to drive up the standards of cycling and walking infrastructure across the country and make walking and cycling the easiest choice for local journeys.

The projects will create new routes and improve existing ones, making it easier for people to choose active and green ways of getting around.

Residents in Slough will see a number of new cycling and walking schemes in roads including Tuns Lane and Cippenham Lane.

The projects will create new routes and improve existing ones, making it easier and cheaper for people to choose active and green ways of getting around while better connecting communities.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison said: “This multi-million-pound investment will ensure people right across the country can access cheap, healthy and zero-emission travel.

“Active Travel England will be working hard to create a new golden age of walking and cycling, enabling everyone to reap the benefits of a more active lifestyle, creating streets where children can play, and making nicer places to live.”

Active Travel Commissioner Chris Boardman said: “This is all about enabling people to leave their cars at home and enjoy local journeys on foot or by bike.

“Active Travel England is going to make sure high-quality spaces for cycling, wheeling and walking are delivered across all parts of England, creating better streets, a happier school run and healthier, more pleasant journeys to work and the shops.”