Image released after man knocked unconscious and robbed in Slough

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Slough yesterday (Wednesday).

During the incident, a man in his 20s was approached by an offender in Stoke Poges Lane, near to Sky Sweets Centre, before he was knocked unconscious and had his phone stolen.

He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Isabelle Harvey, based at Slough police station, said: “We are releasing the images of this man as we believe he may have information about what happened.

“We’d also appeal to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who have information about the incident to please come forward.

“If you recognise this man, if it is you pictured, or if you have any information you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220228243.

“Alternatively, if you wish to report anonymously, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”