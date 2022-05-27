SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Man arrested after climbing onto roof of Slough Police Station

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Man arrested after climbing onto roof of Slough Police Station

    A man has been arrested after climbing onto the roof of Slough Police Station and Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

    The 51-year-old, who was not in custody at the time, was first spotted on the roof at around 3am.

    Negotiators were deployed, and the man remained on the roof for more than two hours before he was safely assisted down by firefighters just after 5.30am.

    He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wasting police time and a public order offence. He remains in custody at this time.

    Slough

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Crossrail is due to launch in central London on Tuesday, but travellers in Maidenhead and Slough will have to wait a bit longer before they join up with the capital. Photo from Transport for London

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved