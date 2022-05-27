Man arrested after climbing onto roof of Slough Police Station

10:45AM, Friday 27 May 2022
A man has been arrested after climbing onto the roof of Slough Police Station and Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.
The 51-year-old, who was not in custody at the time, was first spotted on the roof at around 3am.
Negotiators were deployed, and the man remained on the roof for more than two hours before he was safely assisted down by firefighters just after 5.30am.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wasting police time and a public order offence. He remains in custody at this time.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of an 18-year-old man in Slough on Thursday evening (May 5).
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder and the victim identified following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Langley.
Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.