Man arrested after climbing onto roof of Slough Police Station

A man has been arrested after climbing onto the roof of Slough Police Station and Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

The 51-year-old, who was not in custody at the time, was first spotted on the roof at around 3am.

Negotiators were deployed, and the man remained on the roof for more than two hours before he was safely assisted down by firefighters just after 5.30am.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wasting police time and a public order offence. He remains in custody at this time.