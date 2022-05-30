SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Appeal launched after boys set motorcycle on fire in Slough

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Police appeal after passenger suffers 'serious injuries' in A308 crash

    Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a group of boys set a motorcycle alight in Slough on Friday. 

    The incident took place in Kederminster Park at around 1.30pm after the boys rode the motorcycle through the park before destroying it and setting it on fire.

    One offender was wearing a light blue jacket, while one was wearing a dark blue tracksuit with white stripes.

    Another offender was wearing a grey tracksuit, and one wore a grey camo hooded top and had short black hair.

    Investigating officer, PC Dominic Martin, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to please come forward.

    “If you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

    “To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220231453.

    “Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Crossrail is due to launch in central London on Tuesday, but travellers in Maidenhead and Slough will have to wait a bit longer before they join up with the capital. Photo from Transport for London

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved