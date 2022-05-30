Appeal launched after boys set motorcycle on fire in Slough

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a group of boys set a motorcycle alight in Slough on Friday.

The incident took place in Kederminster Park at around 1.30pm after the boys rode the motorcycle through the park before destroying it and setting it on fire.

One offender was wearing a light blue jacket, while one was wearing a dark blue tracksuit with white stripes.

Another offender was wearing a grey tracksuit, and one wore a grey camo hooded top and had short black hair.

Investigating officer, PC Dominic Martin, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to please come forward.

“If you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.



“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220231453.



“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”