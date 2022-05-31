SITE INDEX

    • Police appeal to find missing 72-year-old man

    Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 72-year-old man.

    Philip Wlodarczyk is missing from High Wycombe and was last seen in Slough on Monday, May 30.

    Police said he has since travelled to Maidenhead and Amersham.

    Members of the public are advised not to approach Philip but call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43220235857.

    Slough

