Police appeal to find missing 72-year-old man

09:56AM, Tuesday 31 May 2022
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 72-year-old man.
Philip Wlodarczyk is missing from High Wycombe and was last seen in Slough on Monday, May 30.
Police said he has since travelled to Maidenhead and Amersham.
Members of the public are advised not to approach Philip but call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43220235857.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of an 18-year-old man in Slough on Thursday evening (May 5).
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder and the victim identified following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Langley.
Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.