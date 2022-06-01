Police appeal after two women assaulted by man in Slough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man assaulted two women in Slough, leaving one of them requiring hospital treatment.

The assault and sexual assault happened at about 10.30pm yesterday (Tuesday), when the two victims - a woman in her late teens and a woman in her twenties - were sat on a wall in Brook Path, near the junction of Bath Road, when they were approached by a man.

The man started a conversation with the victims and touched one of them on the thigh.

He then assaulted both victims, causing one of them to fall to the floor. The other victim was kicked in the chest.

The offender then ran from the scene.

One of the victims attended hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The offender is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 9ins to 5ft 10ins tall, of slim to medium build and aged in his mid-twenties.

He had brown, curly hair that was short on the sides and longer on top and a brown beard.

He was wearing a black puffa-style jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms with navy down the sides, black Adidas style trainers, black over-ear headphones around his neck and carrying a black plastic bag.

Staff investigator, Deborah Rimmer, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“I’d also appeal to anyone in the area who has CCTV or doorbell footage and any motorists who have dash-cams to check the footage in case it may have captured something that could help the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220238584.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via the website.”