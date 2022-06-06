SMART MOTORWAYS: Overnight midweek closures on M4

05:04PM, Monday 06 June 2022
Overnight closures are planned on the M4 this week for smart motorway works.
National Highways has announced a section of the motorway’s eastbound carriageway will be shut on the following dates:
Monday, June 6 – M4 closed eastbound from Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) to Junction 5 (Langley) from 8pm until 6am
Tuesday, June 7 – M4 closed eastbound from Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) to Junction 5 (Langley) from 8pm until 6am
Wednesday, June 8 – M4 closed eastbound from Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) to Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 8pm until 6am
Thursday, June 9 - M4 closed eastbound from Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) to Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 8pm until 6am
No weekend closures planned on the M4 between Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) and Junction 5 (Langley)
