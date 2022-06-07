Daughter pleads for information about missing dad from Slough

The daughter of a missing man from Slough says that her father's disappearance is 'out of character' as she urges the public to come forward with information about his whereabouts.

Andrzej Mucha was reported missing on December 30, 2021, but his last known contact with his family was on November 29, 2021.

Andrzej is a Polish speaker and is described as a white man around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

He resides in and is known to frequent Slough.

More than five months on since he was last seen, Andrzej’s daughter, Paulina, has made a direct appeal to the public to come forward if they have any information about her father.

Thames Valley Police says it is keeping an 'open mind' about Andrzej's whereabouts and was not ruling out that he had been 'subjected to serious harm by third party involvement'.

She said: “I would like to ask for your help in relation to the disappearance of my Dad, Andrzej Mucha.

“Dad lived in Slough for the last seven years around the Farnham Road area. He often does his shopping in the Smaczek and Kopernik shops which are also both on Farnham Road.

“He suffers from emphysema and needs an inhaler every day. The last contact I had with my dad was on November 29, 2021 and it was a telephone conversation.

“Since then my dad hasn’t been in contact with me which has really worried me.

“Dad’s phone is switched off, he hasn’t been back at his usual place of living. He hasn’t contacted either his family or his friends.

“Dad is a really kind and friendly person with a sense of humour. I miss him a lot and I really worry about him because such a disappearance is out of character for him. We have always maintained constant contact.

“If anyone knows anything about the disappearance of my dad please contact Thames Valley Police”.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Dejan Avramovic, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, added: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Andrzej as the last known contact with his family was over five months ago.

“Although we have launched a missing person investigation, we are currently keeping an open mind as to the circumstances and we are not ruling out that Andrzej Mucha has been subjected to serious harm by third party involvement.

“I am appealing to anybody who may have any information to call Thames Valley Police on 101 or you can report online quoting reference 43210585228.

“If you do not wish to talk to the police but still wish to provide information, you can do so 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.

"You can contact them by calling 0800 555 111 or you can report via the Crimestoppers website.”