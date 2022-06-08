Teenager punished for carrying knife in Slough

A Slough man has been punished for possessing a knife in the town following a police investigation.

Malaki Cooper, 19, of Lismore Park, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place at Slough Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 31.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for eighteen months, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and required to pay a victim surcharge payment of £128.

The sentence relates to an offence in St Pauls Avenue, Slough, on Monday, May 9.

Investigating officer, Inspector Peter Lawman, of the Neighbourhood Problem Solving Team, said: “There are very few circumstances where it is acceptable for someone to be on the streets with a bladed article.

“The impact that carrying a bladed article has is far-reaching; affecting victims, their families and our communities in a number of different ways.

“If you have concerns about someone they think is carrying a weapon, I would encourage you to tell us either by calling 101 or reporting online via our website.

“Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”