Witness appeal as trio hospitalised in Slough car crash

Two teenagers were hospitalised following a car crash in Slough on Wednesday evening.

At about 7.54pm a blue Toyota RAV4 collided with a Nissan Note and two parked cars in The Frithe.

The occupants of the blue Toyota, two men in their late teens, were taken to hospital.

One has since been discharged but the other suffered a serious arm injury and is still receiving treatment.

The driver of the Nissan Note, a woman in her 40s, also attended hospital but has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

Investigating officer PC Greg Jones, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who saw these cars driving on Wexham Road or Knolton Way prior to the incident to come forward, especially if you have any dash-cam footage which relates to it.

“If you have any information which you think could be relevant, please call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220250498.

“Additionally, you can submit videos, such as dash-cam footage, via our dedicated portal.”