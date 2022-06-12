Appeal launched after armed robbery at Slough petrol station

Police are appealing for witnesses after two armed men forced their way inside a Slough petrol station and stole cash and cigarettes.

The incident happened at about 10.30pm last night (Saturday), at the Esso petrol station in Stoke Poges Lane.

The men used a screwdriver to prise open the doors and once inside, one of the offenders has pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at the cashier and demanded the keys to the till.

The second offender then opened the till and took cash.

A quantity of cigarettes were also stolen in the robbery and the offenders left the scene on foot via a fire exit.

Police officers responded quickly and deployed an armed unit and dog unit for an immediate area search, but no arrests have been made.

The first offender is described as a white man, around 5ft 7ins tall with an average to muscular build.

He spoke with a British accent and was wearing a grey baseball cap, blue facemask, a light blue jumper with no logos and light blue tracksuit bottoms.

The second offender is also a white man, also around 5ft 7ins tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, black facemask, black hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms.

The victim, a man aged in his thirties, was not injured.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Gemma Mulcaster, based at Slough police station, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who thankfully, although shaken, was not injured in the incident.

“I am appealing for any witnesses who were in the area of the Esso garage between 10pm and 11pm last night to make contact with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so either by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220255577.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam, to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that may assist the investigation.

“I would also like to ask anybody who knows who may have been involved to please make contact with police at the earliest opportunity.

“We had a scene-watch in place following the incident, but this has now been lifted.

“However, we have increased patrols in the area and there will be an additional reassurance police presence in the coming days.

“If you have any concerns, please do speak with our officers, who will be able to address these with you.”