Three fire engines called out to fire in Slough

Firefighters from both Slough and Langley fire stations headed out to a blaze at Cumbrae Close in Slough at 2.30pm today (June 13).

The fire started in a kitchen while residents were inside the property - they were alerted by the fire alarm and got out safely, without sustaining any injuries.

Three fire engines attended the scene and used breathing apparatus to enter the property. Fire fighters contained and extinguished the fire, believed to be caused by a hob inadvertently turned on and left.

Slough Fire Station has stressed the importance of having smoke alarms in keeping them in good working order.