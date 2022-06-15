Appeal to find woman, 41, missing from Slough

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 41-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Slough.

Steffany Campbell was last seen in St Pauls Avenue at about 8pm last night.

She is thought to be wearing black shorts and a white tank top.

Steffany is known to spend time in the park near Bower Recreation Ground and other open green areas.

Sergeant Aaron Sinclair-Day, based at Slough police station, said: “We are very concerned for Steffany’s welfare and are appealing for the help of the public in finding her.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Stephany or anyone with any information about her whereabouts to please get in touch by calling 999 or via our website, quoting reference number 43220260861.”