    One hospitalised in Stoke Poges collision

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    One hospitalised in fiery Stoke Poges collision

    Stock image

    One person was taken to hospital following a collision involving two drivers in Stoke Poges on Friday morning.

    The incident took place in Stoke Green at around 11.30am, and required the attention of multiple emergency services.

    Two people were treated at the scene by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service, whilst firefighters from Slough tackled smoke billowing from one of the vehicles.

    The person hospitalised was taken to Wexham Park for further assessment for minor injuries. They have since been discharged.

    After firefighters made the scene safe, the incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police.

    Slough

