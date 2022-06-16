Slough fire crew called to fire in Bath Road

Firefighters from Slough and Langley fire stations tackled a blaze in Bath Road at about 1pm today (June 16).

The fire started in a kitchen of a place of business, though the exact cause is unknown.

All members of staff and visitors escaped without injury.

One crew from Langley and two from Slough used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to enter the location and extinguish the blaze.

As there were no smoke alarms in the building, the fire department fitted some.

They were on the scene for about one hour.