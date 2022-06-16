SITE INDEX

    • Flat fire in Hawthorne Crescent, Slough, brings fire brigade

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    In a busy day for Slough and Langley fire crews, they were called out to a kitchen fire at 4.30pm in Hawthorne Crescent, Slough.

    A 35-year-old female, who was in the kitchen at the time, suffered from smoke inhalation and fire crews waited with her for the ambulance.

    The other occupants were able to get safely. Though the home had a smoke alarm, it was not working. Slough Fire Station would like to remind people to check their smoke alarms.

    They believe that if the incident had happened at nighttime, the incident could have been a lot worse, due to the absence of a working alarm.

    Two fire engines and staff from Slough and one from Langley were on the scene for an hour, using two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to access the property and extinguish the blaze.

