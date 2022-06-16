SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Out of control bonfire brings fire crews to St Johns Road

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Out of control bonfire brings fire crews to St Johns Road

    Fire crews have issues a warning about bonfires following a call-out at 3pm to St John's Road, Slough.

    A bonfire got out of control and spread to trees and bushes, necessitating a call to the fire department.

    The man's bonfire contained a large amount of material and was made up of inappropriate items. Slough Fire Station wishes to remind people that bonfires should only be used to burn garden waste - anything else is against the law.

    Slough Fire Station would like to add that people should not have bonfires in hot, dry weather like today's (June 16).

    Firefighters were on the scene for a half hour, extinguishing the blaze.

    Slough

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Crossrail is due to launch in central London on Tuesday, but travellers in Maidenhead and Slough will have to wait a bit longer before they join up with the capital. Photo from Transport for London

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.

     

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved