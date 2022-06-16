Out of control bonfire brings fire crews to St Johns Road

05:57PM, Thursday 16 June 2022
Fire crews have issues a warning about bonfires following a call-out at 3pm to St John's Road, Slough.
A bonfire got out of control and spread to trees and bushes, necessitating a call to the fire department.
The man's bonfire contained a large amount of material and was made up of inappropriate items. Slough Fire Station wishes to remind people that bonfires should only be used to burn garden waste - anything else is against the law.
Slough Fire Station would like to add that people should not have bonfires in hot, dry weather like today's (June 16).
Firefighters were on the scene for a half hour, extinguishing the blaze.
