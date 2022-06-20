Slough residents urged to apply for £150 council tax rebate

10:30AM, Monday 20 June 2022
Slough residents who have not yet received their £150 council tax rebate from the Government are being urged to apply for the cash.
Thousands of direct debit payers have already received their money, which was introduced to help ease the burden of the cost of living crisis.
Those in Slough who pay in other ways can now also apply, the council has announced, with letters being sent out to those eligible.
But residents can also apply online before the letter arrives.
You will need:
This process is completed through the government’s Spotlight system.
If the system rejects the claim, for reasons such as the bank not sharing data with the system or the bank account being less than three months’ old, the council may need to credit the £150 to the individual’s council tax account.
Applications close on Wednesday, July 20. If residents haven’t applied by this date and are eligible, the money will be credited to their council tax account.
To apply, visit the council's energy rebates page and click the form link.
Payment will be made within four weeks, though the council says it is expected to be a lot quicker than that.
