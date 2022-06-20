Drink-driver jailed for inflicting ‘life-changing’ injuries on Slough pedestrian

A drink-driver who ploughed into a pedestrian after going the wrong way round a roundabout in Slough has been jailed for two years.

Jakub Nowicki, of Grant Avenue, was almost twice the legal limit when he crashed into the pedestrian at about 7pm on October 3.

Nowicki drove the wrong way around the roundabout at the junction of Farnham Road and Cumberland Avenue and collided with his victim who had been walking on the footpath.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, suffered life-changing injuries and has since had extensive surgery on his arm.

Nowicki provided a breath sample in police custody which revealed he was nearly twice the legal drink drive limit.

The 37-year-old driver pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink-driving, possession of cannabis and assault by beating.

He was sentenced to two years in prison at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

Nowicki has also been handed a two-and-a-half year driving ban, plus a 12-month extension, and will need to take an extended driving test after that period.

Investigating officer, PC Ricky Eagles from the Joint Operations Road Policing Unit, based at Taplow police station said: ''This was a tragic incident in which a man suffered from serious, life changing injuries.

“Nowicki will now have to serve a prison sentence as a result of his appalling driving and when he is released, he will be disqualified from driving and will need to take an extended test in order to regain his licence.

“This is another example of how driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs can have devastating impacts on people's lives.

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate driving of this nature and will always look to bring offenders to justice.

“The message is simple: do not drink and drive.”