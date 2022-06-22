SITE INDEX

    • Thunderstorms warning for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

    Met Office warns of heavy rain and thundery showers in the South-east

    Thunderstorms and torrential downpours could hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead tomorrow (Thursday).

    The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the South East of England from 10am until midnight.

    It said thunderstorms are likely to break out in some areas during the afternoon and early evening.

    The UK’s national weather service said the exact location of the thunderstorms is hard to pinpoint but areas that are impacted could see up to 40mm of rainfall in an hour.

