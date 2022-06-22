Police confirm person dead after being hit by train in Slough

11:12AM, Wednesday 22 June 2022
British Transport Police has confirmed a person died after being hit by a train in Slough on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the line in Slough shortly after 3.30pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics also attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for the British Transport Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
