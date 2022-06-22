Police confirm person dead after being hit by train in Slough

SITE INDEX

    British Transport Police has confirmed a person died after being hit by a train in Slough on Tuesday afternoon.

    Officers were called to the line in Slough shortly after 3.30pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

    Paramedics also attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A spokesman for the British Transport Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

