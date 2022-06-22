Pair charged with vehicle theft offences in Stoke Poges

Two men have been charged with vehicle thefts and related offences in Stoke Poges.

The pair were charged with a number of offences in connection with an incident on Monday (June 20) at around 4am.

A grey Maserati Ghibli was stolen by keyless means from an address in Freemans Close.

The car was subsequently located by Kent police officers on the M20, where the vehicle was followed and then driven at speeds in excess of 100mph in rural locations.

Andreas Narbutas, aged 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, going equipped to steal motor vehicles, dangerous driving and driving with no insurance.

Arminas Gudas, aged 34, also of no fixed abode, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped to steal motor vehicles.

Narbutas and Gudas are due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today (June 22).