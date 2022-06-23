Man suffers slash to arm in 'targeted' Slough High Street attack

A man suffered a deep slash to his arm during a ‘targeted attack’ in Slough High Street last night.

Police were called to the town centre following reports of an attack outside the Marwa General Store at about 8.30pm.

The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained a deep slash to his arm and had to be taken to Wexham Park Hospital but has since been discharged.

Police said a 25-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and affray.

He remains in police custody.

Thames Valley Police described the incident as a ‘targeted attack’ and is appealing for witnesses.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Elisabeth O’Brien, based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about what happened to please come forward.

“Also, we’d ask anyone in the local area who may have dash-cams or CCTV to check the footage in case it has captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“This is believed to have been a targeted attack and there should be no wider risk to the public.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43220274308.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk