Slough man hospitalised with stab wound after assault

A Slough man was hospitalised with a stab wound and injuries to the face after two men followed him home and attacked him on Wednesday (June 22).

The incident occurred at around 2.45pm in Brook Path. The two men followed the victim, a man in his forties, to his home address.

The men then punched the victim in the face. The victim also received a laceration to his arm thought to be a stab wound.

The victim received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

The first offender is described as a black man in his thirties, wearing black trousers and a black T-shirt. He was over 6ft tall and of a muscular build.

The second offender is described as a black man in his thirties, wearing a black T-shirt and light-coloured cargo trousers with short dark hair. He was around 5ft 6ins tall and of a muscular build.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Stuart Baron, based at Slough police station, said:

“I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in this area during this time and witnessed anything or have any dash-cam footage to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220273795.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”