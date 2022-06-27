Man left with fractured skull after stabbing in Slough park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the head and back in a Slough park, causing a fractured skull.

The incident occurred at about 6pm yesterday (Sunday) in Godolphin Park, Chalvey.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was drinking in the park with two friends when they were attacked by six or seven men wearing balaclavas.

One of the offenders had a large Rambo-style knife, which he used to stab the victim to the left side of his head and the top of his back.

Another offender had a hammer but did not use it.

The victim sustained a fractured skull and a laceration to the back – he remains in hospital for treatment.

Thames Valley Police believe this is an 'isolated incident' and reassured that there is 'no wider threat' to the public.

A 21-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Oliver Elston, based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about what happened to please come forward.

“Also, we’d ask anyone in the local area who may have dash-cams or CCTV to check the footage in case it has captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“We believe this to be a targeted and isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference number 43220280553.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”