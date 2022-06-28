Surrey man charged after incident in Slough town centre

10:20AM, Tuesday 28 June 2022
A man from Surrey has been charged in connection with an attack in Slough High Street last week.
Tarek Baka, 25, of Stanwell, Staines-upon-Thames, was charged with one count each of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
It follows an incident in Slough town centre at about 8.20pm on Wednesday (June 22).
Baka was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, July 25.
