Census: How has Slough's population changed in last 10 years?

The population of Slough has increased by almost 20,000 in the past decade, according to the latest census figures.

The borough had 158,500 residents as of March 2021, a rise of 13 per cent from the 140,200 people living in the borough in 2011.

Slough’s population growth was higher than neighbouring Windsor and Maidenhead, which increased by 6.2 per cent from 144,600 to 153,500.

The only Berkshire local authority to have a higher population growth than Slough in the past 10 years was Wokingham.

The increase means Slough is now ranked 127th for total population out of 309 local authorities in England, a rise of 13 places.

Slough is also now ranked as the third most densely populated area in the South East of England.

Census data estimates there is 35 people in Slough for every football pitch-sized area of land.

In England, there are three people for every football pitch-sized area of land.

Figures show that the number of people aged 65 or over living in Slough has risen by 19.3 per cent over the past 10 years.

There has also been a 10.7 per cent rise in the number of people aged 15 to 64 in Slough and a 17.3 per cent rise in the number of children aged under 15.

The total population of England has now reached more than 59 million, an increase of 3.5 million from 2011.