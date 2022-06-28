Aldi to offer rewards to Slough residents in search for new store location

Supermarket chain Aldi has announced its intention to build a new store in Slough, with members of the public set to be rewarded if a suitable site is found.

The company has revealed a ‘wish list’ of new store locations across the country to add to its near-1000 stores in the UK.

Members of the public are encouraged to locate a freehold town-centre or edge-of-town site in Slough of around 1.5 acres.

Each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000sqft store with around 100 parking spaces.

Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

The supermarket is offering a finder’s fee for people who recommend a site, which is either 1.5 per cent of a freehold price or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

George Brown, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.

“But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store, which is why it is our mission to continue on with our ambitious growth plans and change that.

“Our finder’s fee is available to anyone who can find Aldi an appropriate property so we’d encourage people to share any suitable suggestions and get it touch.”