Emergency services called to Farnham Lane collision

05:50PM, Tuesday 28 June 2022
Stock image
Firefighters from Slough fire station were called to the scene of a collision in Farnham Lane on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident, which took place at around 3pm, involved the drivers of a car and a van.
Nobody was trapped in their vehicles following the collision.
Thames Valley Police also attended the incident, whilst South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) provided care to one of the occupants at the scene of the crash.
