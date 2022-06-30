Man hospitalised in stabbing near Slough pub

A man in his twenties has been taken to hospital after being stabbed near to a Slough pub on Wednesday evening.

Police have launched an appeal following the incident which happened when the man was walking back from a shop on Stoney Meade.

He was then assaulted by three men near to the Earl of Cornwall pub on Cippenham Lane and followed onto Court Farm Close where he was stabbed several times to the arm and back.

He was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries are not life threatening.

The first offender is described as a black man in his early twenties, around 5’ 9” tall, wearing a black fleece with Nike Tec in grey, black Airforce 1 trainers, and a balaclava.

The second offender is described as a black man, around 5’ 11” to 6’ tall, wearing a black zip-up Nike jacket, with a balaclava and hood up, grey tracksuit bottoms, and similar black Airforce 1 trainers.

The third offender was wearing some kind of cap, a cream jacket and blue jeans. He had a black bike with him, which had a white carrier bag or similar on the right handle.

Detective Inspector Emily Evans, of Slough CID based at Slough police station, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation following this stabbing.

“We are asking for the publics’ help in investigating this incident.

“If you witnessed this incident we would ask you to call 101 quoting reference 43220286062.

“If you have CCTV or dash-cam footage which you believe may assist our investigation then please upload it to our appeal page.”

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

A section 60 order has since been authorised in Slough. For more information, click here.