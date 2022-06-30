Section 60 order authorised in Slough following spate of violence

A section 60 order has been authorised in Slough following a spate of violent attacks across the town in recent days.

The order, which gives police officers greater powers for stop and search in order to reduce the chance of further incidents of serious violence, will run for 24 hours from 5pm today (Thursday).

It comes after Thames Valley Police launched an appeal for witnesses following a stabbing on Wednesday night.

The Section will cover the areas in the map below.

Chief Inspector Ash Smith, Deputy LPA Commander for Slough, said: “We have put the Section 60 in place in order to provide ongoing reassurance to the public following a number of incidents of violence in the area, the latest being a stabbing in Court Farm Close.

“None of these incidents appear to be linked but we are enacting the Section 60 giving our officers enhanced stop and search powers.

“The order will be reviewed and could be extended further if deemed necessary.

“Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence whilst the order is in place and if you have any concerns or any information around possible violence please do raise it to them.”

“There will also be an increase in patrols in the area and our officers will be looking to engage with the community so please do speak to them.”