The Holiday Activities & Food (HAF) programme is returning to provide free activities and meals for school-aged children, writes Martha Chapman.

This programme, for children in receipt of benefits-related free school meals, will run in the summer break from July 26 to August 31.

Sessions include activities like sports, music, arts, hairdressing, robotics, and other opportunities to learn and develop skills, alongside a nutritious meal each day.

Slough Borough Council is working with local schools, voluntary and community organisations and childcare providers to provide the HAF programme, which covers all major school holidays in 2022.

Children receive four (four hour) sessions a week during Easter and Christmas breaks, and four sessions for four weeks during the summer holidays, with no cost attached.

Letters will be sent out to all famines with eligible children with a unique code for each child to use. Parents will need to contact their preferred providers directly to book a place.

For further information, contact Slough Family Information Service on 01753 476589.

In addition to the programme, families who are eligible for Universal Credit may be able to claim back up to 85 per cent of their childcare costs.