Volunteer work done on five locations in Slough

Five organisations and charities were helped out during a day of volunteering from one company last Friday (June 24), writes Martha Chapman.

SERGO, a developer of industrial property, has 120 of its employees working on nine projects at Jubilee River, Swan Lifeline, Wexham Park Hospital, Dash, Slough Refugee Support and Groundwork.

While at the river, activities included riverside clearance, pontoon work and garden work including planting flower beds.

At Swan Lifeline in Eton, which cares for ill or injured swans, the team took part in gardening and clearing flowerbeds, clearing along the riverbank, jet washing and repairing netting in pens.

For Wexham Park Hospital, colleagues tidied up the café garden used by patients, staff, and visitors, and tended to flowers beds, replanted pots, repaired flower bed borders, and painted benches and planters.

At The Dash Charity, which supports survivors of domestic abuse, the workers wrapped sweets cones that will be used at their awareness events and fundraising opportunities.

For Slough Refugee Support, SEGRO cleared the site and fixed its polytunnel greenhouse.

Groundwork’s Iver Environment Centre champions environmental education in the region. At the site, SERGO worked on the play area, herb garden and Eco Hub at the Colne Valley Regional Park.