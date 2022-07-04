Slough man fined for dumping washing machine in Wexham

A man from Slough has been fined for fly-tipping a washing machine in Wexham.

Nicolae Rotaru, 43, of Granville Avenue, pleaded guilty to an offence of illegally dumping waste when he appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on June 22.

The court heard that on March 23, 2021, a washing machine was found to have been dumped on Wexham Park Lane, Wexham.

Buckinghamshire Council’s enforcement team carries out regular surveillance at the location due to the area being heavily blighted with fly-tipping.

A surveillance camera recorded the offending vehicle arriving at night before the driver was filmed fly-tipping the washing machine from his car.

The vehicle was traced back to Nicolae Rotaru at a Slough address. Mr Rotaru attended an interview at Slough Police Station, where he admitted to dumping the waste.

Magistrates fined Rotaru £403 and ordered him to pay clean up and investigation costs of £600. A victim surcharge of £41 was also levied – making a total to pay of £1,044.

Gareth Williams, cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: “People often think that carrying out a crime at night gives them more chance of not being caught. When it comes to fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire however, that is not true.

“Whatever time of day or night you choose to commit this selfish and thoughtless crime, we will be watching - and we will prosecute.

“We’ve said it many times before, and we’ll say it again: We will not tolerate needless fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire.

“We have excellent recycling facilities across the county, there is absolutely no excuse for dumping waste illegally.”

To report fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire, visit: www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/fixmystreet