Man jailed for seven years after violent robberies in Slough

A man has been jailed for seven years after he was convicted on two counts of robbery in Slough.

Dean Brettell, 32, of no fixed abode was convicted by unanimous jury following a trial at Reading Crown Court which concluded on Friday, July 1.

It comes after Brettell committed two separate assaults in Slough within the space of four months.

On October 13, 2021, Brettell approached a man in his thirties from on Stoke Road, grabbing his rucksack and shoulder and demanding money.

When the victim turned round, Brettell grabbed him round the neck, patted him down, and demanded the victim hand over his belongings.

He then punched the victim leaving a cut on his temple. In fear the victim handed over his phone, £50 cash and a gold chain.

The victim attended hospital for minor injuries but was later discharged.

In a separate incident on February 11, 2022 Brettell who was sleeping rough, was camped with another homeless man in a tent on Brunel Way.

Brettell turned on the man in his forties punching him to the face and body, before he poured a bottle of gin on the man and took £260 in cash from him.

The man suffered a black eye because of the assault. He received minor injuries but was later discharged.

The following day, Brettell was arrested in connection with both offences. He was charged on February 24.

Case investigator Lynn Brandon, based at Slough police station, said: “Brettell has been given a significant sentence following his conviction.

“He is clearly an individual who was willing to violently assault others in order to take cash and other valuables.

“Thames Valley Police will continue to thoroughly investigate such crimes so that offenders can be brought before the courts to face justice.”