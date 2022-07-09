Three hospitalised in Slough car crash

Three people were hospitalised after a crash between two cars in Slough yesterday evening (July 8).

The two cars collided at junction 5 of the M4 / London Road, near the Honda building.

Four trucks containing firefighters from Slough and Langley were called to the scene at 7pm and were there for two hours.

The road was fully closed for around two hours while crews made the area safe and rescued two trapped people inside the cars using a hydraulic cutter. The third was able to get out unassisted.

Two ambulances and an air ambulance were also at the scene.