    • Motorcyclist critical after collision at Slough Rugby Club

    Police appeal after passenger suffers 'serious injuries' in A308 crash

    Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcycle rider was left in a critical condition following a collision at Slough Rugby Club.

    Officers were called to the playing fields in Upton Park at about 8.30pm yesterday (Sunday).

    A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition following a collision involving a motorbike, Thames Valley Police said.

    Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting the reference number 43220304194, it added.

