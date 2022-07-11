Motorcyclist critical after collision at Slough Rugby Club

11:08AM, Monday 11 July 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcycle rider was left in a critical condition following a collision at Slough Rugby Club.
Officers were called to the playing fields in Upton Park at about 8.30pm yesterday (Sunday).
A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition following a collision involving a motorbike, Thames Valley Police said.
Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting the reference number 43220304194, it added.
We're appealing for witnesses to a serious injury collision in #Slough last night 10/07. Officers were called to a motorbike collision @ 20:30pm in the playing fields on Upton Park, Rugby club. A 26yr old was taken to hospital in critical condition.— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) July 11, 2022
101 quoting 43220304194 pic.twitter.com/VLbhAwreNf
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
People have been urged to stay away from Wexham Park Hospital’s accident and emergency department today unless it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.
All lines are currently blocked between Reading and London Paddington stations due to a person being hit by a train.
The body of 16-year-old boy has been found in the Jubilee River following a search.