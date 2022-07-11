Motorcyclist critical after collision at Slough Rugby Club

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcycle rider was left in a critical condition following a collision at Slough Rugby Club.

Officers were called to the playing fields in Upton Park at about 8.30pm yesterday (Sunday).

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition following a collision involving a motorbike, Thames Valley Police said.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting the reference number 43220304194, it added.